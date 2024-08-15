Coimbatore celebrates 78th Independence Day, Wagah style

ADVERTISEMENT

In a first-of-its-kind ceremony, the 78th Independence Day parade in Coimbatore featured a drill by the Coimbatore City Police, similar to the border drills at the India-Pakistan Wagah border. The police personnel were divided into two teams, each presenting their drill while shouting national slogans.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati observed the parade after hoisting the national flag at the V.O.C. Ground. Following the flag-raising ceremony, Mr Pati accepted the guard of honour from the police and released tricolour balloons.

Certificates of appreciation were awarded to 140 officials and staff for exceptional service across various departments, and 39 police officers for their outstanding work in the city. Additionally, 44 police officers from rural areas were recognised. Mr Pati also honoured the descendants of freedom fighters.

The ceremony included cultural performances by around 700 students from government and private schools, who performed traditional dances. At the Victoria Town Hall, Deputy Mayor of the Coimbatore Corporation, R. Vetriselvan, hoisted the national flag, and students from Corporation schools performed traditional arts.

A bike rally organised by the 110 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) in the city promoted the Union government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (a flag in each house) campaign.

K. Ramakrishnan, Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Coimbatore, unfurled the national flag at the Coimbatore Commissionerate on Thursday and spoke on the importance of recognising taxpayers and entrepreneurs. Recipients of the Samman Patra and medals in national sports competitions were also felicitated.

At the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi outlined the institute’s contributions, stating that this year, the TNAU released 24 new crop varieties, seven farm technologies, and five farm machines and tools.

Indian National Congress Secretary Mayur Jayakumar hoisted the national flag at the Coimbatore Kamaraj Bhavan. Independence Day was also celebrated by the Communist Party of India (CPI) and trade union HMS in the city.

