GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore celebrates 78th Independence Day, Wagah style

Published - August 15, 2024 07:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati accepting the guard of honour at the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the VOC Park Grounds in Coimbatore on Thursday.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati accepting the guard of honour at the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the VOC Park Grounds in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

 

In a first-of-its-kind ceremony, the 78th Independence Day parade in Coimbatore featured a drill by the Coimbatore City Police, similar to the border drills at the India-Pakistan Wagah border. The police personnel were divided into two teams, each presenting their drill while shouting national slogans.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati observed the parade after hoisting the national flag at the V.O.C. Ground. Following the flag-raising ceremony, Mr Pati accepted the guard of honour from the police and released tricolour balloons.

Certificates of appreciation were awarded to 140 officials and staff for exceptional service across various departments, and 39 police officers for their outstanding work in the city. Additionally, 44 police officers from rural areas were recognised. Mr Pati also honoured the descendants of freedom fighters.

The ceremony included cultural performances by around 700 students from government and private schools, who performed traditional dances. At the Victoria Town Hall, Deputy Mayor of the Coimbatore Corporation, R. Vetriselvan, hoisted the national flag, and students from Corporation schools performed traditional arts.

A bike rally organised by the 110 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) in the city promoted the Union government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (a flag in each house) campaign.

K. Ramakrishnan, Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Coimbatore, unfurled the national flag at the Coimbatore Commissionerate on Thursday and spoke on the importance of recognising taxpayers and entrepreneurs. Recipients of the Samman Patra and medals in national sports competitions were also felicitated.

At the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi outlined the institute’s contributions, stating that this year, the TNAU released 24 new crop varieties, seven farm technologies, and five farm machines and tools.

Indian National Congress Secretary Mayur Jayakumar hoisted the national flag at the Coimbatore Kamaraj Bhavan. Independence Day was also celebrated by the Communist Party of India (CPI) and trade union HMS in the city.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.