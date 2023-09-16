HamberMenu
Coimbatore car blast | NIA conducts searches in 23 locations

September 16, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), as part of its probe into ISIS angle in the Coimbatore car blast case, is reportedly carrying out searches at 23 locations in the city, including the residence of a DMK councillor.

The house of 82nd ward member M. Mubaseera, along Ramasamy Street in Kottai area, is being searched and she was subjected to questioning. However, no arrest has been made so far, sources said.

Earlier this month, the NIA arrested Mohammed Azarudeen and lodged him in Viyyur High-Security Prison in Thrissur, Kerala, in another case.

The bomb blast took place in a car on October 23 last year in front of the Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil at Ukkadam killing the prime suspect Jamesha Mubeen, the driver, when the cylinder-laden Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosives Device (VBIED) reportedly got triggered.

The agency has so far filed two chargesheets in the case before the NIA Court, Poonamallee, Chennai.

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / crime, law and justice

