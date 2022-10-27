Coimbatore car blast: Left parties allege intelligence failure

ADVERTISEMENT

The Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have said that the Coimbatore car blast points to a failure of the Central intelligence agencies.

Addressing the media, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said that when the person involved in the car blast was someone who had been questioned by the NIA, the Central intelligence agencies, which should have monitored such persons, had failed. The NIA should accept that there were shortcomings in the Central intelligence agencies too, he said.

Wondering how the intelligence agencies failed to pick up indications of such developments, he urged the State government to look into the shortcomings of the agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone should join hands to defeat terrorism and protect people. Everyone needs peace in Coimbatore, and should work towards ensuring peace here. The announcement by the BJP of a bandh in Coimbatore (on October 31) is like adding oil to fire,” he said. He urged the Collector to call an all-party meeting to ensure peace in Coimbatore.

CPI’s State control commission head and Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan said the car blast case showed that the Central intelligence agencies had become non-functional. Calling for a full-fledged investigation into the incident, he said the culprits should be punished and innocent people should not be made a part of the case. “There is peace in Coimbatore so far, and Hindutva organisations are trying to create problems here and that is the reason for calling for a bandh on October 31,” he alleged.