Coimbatore car blast | Jamaat members visit Sangameswarar temple, send out message of harmony

Members from 3 mosques in Kottaimedu visited the temple and held a discussion with its executive officer and temple priests; they condemned the car blast and appealed for harmony in the city

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 04, 2022 02:36 IST

Members of three mosques from Kottaimedu at a meeting with temple priest and Executive Officer of the Sangameswarar temple, in Coimbatore on Thursday | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

A delegation of members from the Coimbatore District Federation of All Jamaat and Ulemas, from three mosques in Kottaimedu, visited the Sangameswarar temple in Coimbatore, near which a car had exploded on October 23, and held a discussion on Thursday.

Jameesha Mubin (29) the suspected mastermind behind the incident died in the explosion and Coimbatore city police arrested six persons in connection with the incident. The probe was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) based on the recommendation of the Tamil Nadu government.

On Thursday, 13 members from Idhayathul Islam Shafia Jamaat, Thareekathul Islam Shafia Jamaat, and Kerala Muslim Jamaat visited the Sangameswarar temple. They also held a discussion with the Executive Officer of the temple, V. Prabhakaran, and the temple priests.

After the discussion, Haji M.A. Inayatullah, general secretary of the Federation, told reporters, the meeting was aimed at maintaining communal harmony in Coimbatore. “Muslims have been living in the Kottaimedu area for more than seven generations. People who follow different faiths are living together in peace for many years with brotherhood.”

On behalf of the federation, he condemned the car blast incident and appealed to the public to maintain harmony. He also said, “During the discussion with the temple priests, we have recollected the days when all of us have played together in the street.”

The Jamaat has also planned to bring out a resolution for Muslims, who seek rental houses in an area, to get prior approval from the Jamaat in that area, added Mr. Inayatullah.

