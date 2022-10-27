Coimbatore car blast is an intelligence failure, says S.P. Velumani

S.P. Velumani

The car blast in Coimbatore happened because of intelligence failure, alleged former Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani here on Thursday.

A review meeting was conducted at the District Collector Office in which the MLAs in the district participated and presented the top 10 grievances in their constituency. Talking to presspersons after the meeting, Mr. Velumani alleged that the incident that happened last week was because of the failure of intelligence.

He also alleged, “ADGP (Intelligence) S. Davidson Devasirvatham had failed to do his work properly, which led to the incident. People of Coimbatore have been living with common brotherhood and an incident like this creates fear among people”

The former Minister also demanded strict action against those involved in the incident. “ The police department has to abandon the intent of revenge on the opposition parties and have to work for the security of the State,” he said.

In the meeting, the MLAs demanded the release of funds under the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme (MLALADS). He also urged the government to immediately lay the damaged roads in the district to avoid accidents.