Coimbatore car blast: Financial transactions of the accused persons and their relatives under the scanner

The police sources said they did not find any suspicious financial transactions till the case was handed over to the NIA

Wilson Thomas COIMBATORE
November 03, 2022 01:54 IST

Officials from National Investigation Agency led by Superintendent of Police T. Sreejith and Inspector S. Vignesh conducting an inquiry in front of Sangameswarar Temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore. File. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The investigation into the recent car blast in front of the Sangameswarar temple in Coimbatore will cover the financial transactions of the seven known accused and their relatives, sources in the police department said.

Already, the Tamil Nadu police, who investigated the case before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe, collected details of the bank accounts of all the seven accused and their relatives. The police sought details of the transactions from the banks concerned, the sources said.

Read | In Coimbatore, a bomb on wheels

The financial transactions came under the scanner as the investigators wanted to check whether the accused persons received any financial support from others. They suspected that the accused persons required financial support to procure raw materials for preparing the explosives which were seized from the rented house of Jameesha Mubin, the suspected leader of the group, who was killed in the explosion. Mubin, who made a living by selling refurbished clothes, had also purchased a hatchback some months ago.

He carried explosives, two LPG cylinders, glass marbles and nails in the car which exploded in front of the temple around 4 a.m. on October 23.

The police sources said they did not find any suspicious financial transactions till the case was handed over to the NIA. However, the NIA will have to check the pending data related to the financial transactions, the sources said.

Investigators suspect explosive substances were procured online in Coimbatore car explosion case

Mubin, an engineering graduate, is the first accused. Muhammad Thalha, 25, Muhammad Azharudheen, 23, Muhammad Riyas, 27, Firoz Ismail, 27, his brother Muhammad Nawaz Ismail, 27, and Afsar Khan, 28, are the other accused.

The investigators believe a thorough check of the financial transactions will also help them find out whether external handlers were involved in the blast.

