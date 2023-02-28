‘Coimbatore can be a trend-setter for promoting start-up culture’

February 28, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

: The scope for Coimbatore to emerge as a trend-setter in forming venture capital fund floated by like-minded people for exclusive utilisation by start-ups and transforming the district into a key investment destination for innovative entrepreneurs was highlighted at a panel discussion here titled ‘Coimbatore Unlimited 2.0’ hosted jointly by the G Square Group and The Hindu.

Underscoring the way forward through formation of community circles of inventors, mentors, academics and students towards this purpose, Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director and CEO, Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM), said the Tamil diaspora from the Kongu region were keen on contributing towards such a funding model, which, he said, would well turn out to be an example worthy of emulation in the rest of Tamil Nadu for drawing attention of prospective investors in alternate asset class.

TANSIM will be keen on collaborating with promoters for floating of venture capital at the district-level. Tamil Nadu was moving in the direction of getting into first or second band ranking in promotion of start-up culture in the coming years, he said.

Coimbatore’s emergence as a hub for real estate investment was deliberated at length during the discussion.

Gugan Ilango, president, CREDAI, Coimbatore, moderator of the discussion and other panelists consisting of Vikranth Sathyamoorthy, Assistant Vice-President, Western Tamil Nadu Guidance; Ranjana Singhal, Immediate Past President, TiE Coimbatore (Global Entrepreneurs Forum); and N. Eshwar, CEO, G Square, were unanimous about the high return on investment in real estate in the suburbs such as Kovai Pudur, L & T Bypass Road, Saravanampatti, and Coimbatore-Mettupalayam Road.

Mr. Gugan Elango said there was vibrancy of start-up culture in Coimbatore, and that the district was far ahead nurturing entrepreneurship. The region was at the forefront in making Tamil Nadu a one trillion dollar economy by 2030 through investments in both focus and sunrise sectors, he said.

Impending investments in the city by Starbucks, Lulu and Hyper Malls were indications of simultaneous growth of infrastructure, the ideal investment climate in Coimbatore, and interdependent growth in diverse sectors, Ms. Ranjana said.

For new-age home buyers, earmarking ideal space for recreation of residents right from kids to elders was a necessity rather than luxury, Mr. Eshwar said. There has been value appreciation of 100 % in real estate investment within a year, be it for residential or commercial purposes. It was a starting point right now and there was a long way to go, he said.