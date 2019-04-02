Coimbatore businesses urged to look at opportunities in Indonesia

Infrastructure and manufacturing are among the key sectors in which businesses in Coimbatore can look at investment in Indonesia, the Consul General of Indonesia Ade Sukendar said here on Monday.

Addressing the members of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, he said Indonesia permitted 100 % investment in film industry and Indian films were popular there. Nearly six lakh Indians visited Indonesia from India last year, mainly to Bali.

The number of tourist centres had also been increased. In the case of education, India was attracting students from Indonesia, especially for IT, as it was affordable and the quality of education was good here.

The Consulate in Mumbai served businesses in both the countries and Tamil Nadu was important for Indonesia as it was closer by sea route.

He urged the trade and industry here to get in touch with the Consulate for details about doing business with Indonesia, he said.

A trade expo will be held in Indonesia in October. Mr. Sukendar invited entrepreneurs here to participate in the business-to-business focused event.

B. Sriramulu, vice-president of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, spoke about the strengths of Coimbatore in various sectors and the activities of the Chamber.