Coimbatore builders seek relaxation of norms to get building completion certificate

January 21, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The State government should relax the norms for buildings to get completion certificate, former State chairman of Builders’ Association of India (BAI) K. Viswanathan said here on Saturday.

Mr. Viswanathan told reporters, nearly 90% of buildings that were constructed recently here were waiting for power supply as these need to get building completion certificate from the Local Planning Authority. But, the norms were stringent to get the certificate. The builders had appealed to the State government to relax the norms.

Further, in all the areas that were newly added to Corporations, but were earlier part of panchayats there were problems in getting building plan approvals even for expansion works. Buildings in these areas were constructed several years ago and did not meet the requirements for road width and setback space as prescribed for Corporations. There should be relaxations for constructions in the newly added areas, he said.

BAI’s former president R. Radhakrishnan said a tripartite committee submitted its document to Niti Aayog four years ago on contract conditions for government contractors. But, the suggestions in the document were yet to be implemented. The government should implement the recommendations at the earliest. The Central government should also recognise construction sector as an industry, he said.

M. Saravanan, chairman of BAI - Coimbatore, said Builders’ Day programme would be held on January 22 at Le Meridien here in which nearly 400 delegates were expected to take part from across the State. The annual State-level meeting of the Association would be held on January 23. Coimbatore centre of the BAI recently launched a project to train young engineers for six months at construction sites, with stipend. The plan was to train 40 engineers a year, he said.