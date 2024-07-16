ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Book Festival to be held from July 19 to 28

Updated - July 16, 2024 07:31 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 06:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The eighth edition of the Coimbatore Book Festival, to be held from July 19 to 28, 2024, will have about 285 stalls this year, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This marks an increase from the 250 stalls set up in 2023. “The response last year was good, making ₹2 crore in sales. This year too, we anticipate strong participation from students and families,” Mr. Pati said.

The annual book festival, jointly organised by the district administration and the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex, will feature book and activity stalls from across the State, with primary focus on Tamil authors and their works.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As in previous years, we plan to conduct a book donation drive at the festival, which will benefit government schools, colleges, and hostels. Various activities will be organised for school students, with a schedule to be drawn up,” the Collector said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In addition, workshops, speeches, poetry recitals, short film screenings, book launches, storytelling sessions, and literary competitions for students would be held throughout the event.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy will inaugurate the fair.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US