Coimbatore Book Festival to be held from July 19 to 28

The eighth edition of Coimbatore Book Festival presented by the district administration and Coimbatore District Small Scale Industries’ Association will be held from July 19 to 28 at the Codissia complex.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Friday convened a meeting of the coordination committee to discuss preparations for the 10-day event. Publishers from across the country have been invited to showcase their books at the event.

The Coimbatore Book Exhibition will feature lakhs of books on various topics through 250 stalls, the Collector said.

Programmes by noted literary personalities and artistes, ‘kaviarangam’, essay competition, elocution and many other programmes will be conducted during the 10 days, the Collector said.

District Library Officer Rajendran, Chairperson of Coimbatore Book Festival K. Ramesh, Codissia president Karthikeyan and senior officials of government departments took part in the discussion.

