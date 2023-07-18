Coimbatore Book Festival from July 21 at Codissia

July 18, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST

The seventh edition of the 10-day Coimbatore Book Festival 2023 will be held at the Codissia Trade Fair complex from July 21 to 30.

The festival, jointly organised by the district administration and Codissia, will be inaugurated by Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in the presence of Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy.

The entry is free for the fair which will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to a release, free vehicle facilities from Avinasi Road to Codissia will be arranged on all the 10 days. Sspecial arrangements have been made for the school and college students, the release said.

Speaking to the reporters, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, said that renowned publishers from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, and New Delhi will take part in the fair.”

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Corporation Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and several representatives of local bodies will be present in this ceremony, according to a release.

On the first day, three young writers and poets — S. Arul Selva Perarasan, K. Malarvizhi and Malayan N. Chinnappan — will be felicitated and awarded ₹25,000 each for their works.

Poet Sukumaran will be presented with a lifetime achievement award and prize money of ₹1.50 lakh, the release said.