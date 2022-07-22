Coimbatore Book Festival begins

“I came here all the way from Bengaluru just to buy ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ books at the book fair,” says V. Kathiresan, holding the hardbound copy of the famous Tamil epic series. He was at the sixth edition of the 10-day Coimbatore Book Festival 2022 that began at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex here on Friday.

The fair was inaugurated by Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji and was presided over by Collector G.S. Sameeran and CBF chairman B. Vijay Anand. Over 200 publishers have put up 280 stalls at the fair that will be held till July 31.

"On July 28, at 10 a.m., a mass Thirukkural reading event by 5,000 students will take place, the Minister said.

T. Jeyabalasundari (77) of Coimbatore, while buying ‘Nattrinai’ - one of the primary Tamil Anthologies credited to over 170 ancient poets of Sangam literature, said there was no such thing as “a bad book, and the perception lies only with the reader’s taste.”

Many at the fair said the Tamil publishers need to add more collections for the little ones to cultivate an interest in the language. "The collections for adults are great. But, books explaining literature, comics and stories are better in the English language than in Tamil," said S. Madhu, mother of a five-year-old girl.

S. Sathyaraj, a stall owner, said a group of schoolchildren opted for comics and picture books in English, while young adults preferred romance and self-help more, in both Tamil and English. We expect more crowd in the weekend," he said.

The Illam Thedi Kalvi stall displayed an array of projects done by the government school students of Classes I to VIII. "This is to show how fast and better children learn using pictorial representations," said volunteers of ITK.