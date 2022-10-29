Coimbatore blast: Police hand over documents of the case to NIA

The Coimbatore City police consolidated all the documents and evidence related to the car blast case and handed them over to the team of officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday, said Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan.

A temporary office for the NIA was opened on the premises of the Coimbatore City Armed Reserve at the Police Recruits School on Saturday. Seven officials from the NIA headed by Inspector S. Vignesh, investigating officer of the case, arrived at the office on Saturday. The Commissioner said that two Inspectors, four Sub-Inspectors, and eight other police personnel, who were part of the special team, would assist the investigating officer.

Proposal for increased strength of SIC

Mr. Balakrishnan also said that a proposal was being prepared to increase the strength of the Special Intelligence Cell (SIC) of the city police. The SIC has been functioning with a sanctioned strength of 15 with one Assistant Commissioner, two Inspectors, four Sub-Inspectors, and eight other police personnel. Seven other police personnel were deputed to the SIC to speed up the investigation. In the proposal, one more inspector for administration purposes, and 30 more personnel are to be added to the team, with two for each of the 15 police stations under the city limits.