Coimbatore BJP condemns Pakistan Foreign Minister for his remarks against Modi

December 17, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Coimbatore city youth wing staged a demonstration in front of the Coimbatore South Tahsildar office condemning the remarks made by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press briefing at the United Nations Security Council meeting in New York.

Party members condemned and raised slogans against Mr. Zardari for his remarks.

Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said in a press release that Pakistan had been giving refuge to terrorists who were involved in many terror incidents.

“The remarks made by him were not only against Prime Minister Modi but also against 140 crore Indians,” said Ms. Srinivasan questioning the opposition parties in India as to why they did not condemn Mr. Zardari for his remarks.

