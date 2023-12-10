HamberMenu
Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train service on the anvil: Vanathi Srinivasan

December 10, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Board has seemingly indicated early operation of a Vande Bharat Express between Coimbatore and Bengaluru, fulfilling a long-pending demand of the travellers.

An announcement to this effect by the Railway Board is on the anvil, Vanathi Srinivasan, Coimbatore South MLA, told mediapersons in Coimbatore on Sunday.

It, however, remains to be seen if the new train will be a night service, which the travelling public have, for long, been asking for.

It will be the second Vande Bharat train for Coimbatore in addition to the one operated on the Coimbatore-Chennai Central route.

The Vande Bharat will also be the second express train from Coimbatore to Bengaluru. The CBE SBC (South Bangalore City) UDAY Express (22666) departing at 5.45 a.m. on all weekdays, except Tuesdays, reaches the destination in six hours and 45 minutes with stoppages at Tiruppur, Erode Junction, Salem Junction, Kuppam, Krishnarajapuram and Bengaluru City Junction.

“We have requested re-routing of UDAY Express via Hosur, which has a lot of industries similar to Coimbatore and also increase in the number of second seater (2s) coaches,” J. Sathish, Director, Kongu Global Forum, and former member of Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee, said. “We are hopeful that our long-pending demand for an overnight train to Bengaluru will become a reality when the Vande Bharat train is launched with sleeper coaches.”

