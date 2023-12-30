Coimbatore - Bengaluru Vande Bharat train service flagged off

December 30, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: The inaugural run of Coimbatore - Bengaluru Cantonment - Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express, the second service connecting two States, was flagged off from Ayodhya on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing around noon.

A cross-section of the public including students, teachers, Railway officials, politicians, and representatives of rail passenger associations, trade and industry bodies travelled in the train in the inaugural run from here.

Divisional Railway Manager Pankaj Kumar Sinha and a team of officials gave a send off to the select passengers travelling with passes issued by the Railways. The Vande Bharat saves 20 minutes of travel time compared to the fastest train (Mail/ Express) Train no. 12678 Coimbatore - Bengaluru daily train that reaches the destination in six hours and 50 minutes.

The salient features of Vande Bharat Express include better travel comfort, faster acceleration (160 km in 129 seconds against 146 seconds earlier), Kavach compatible to prevent collision of trains, ergonomic reclining seats in chair-cars, superior interiors, better fire safety, CCTV in the coaches and facility to talk with guard and drivers.

Coimbatore Lok Sabha MP P.R. Natarajan, Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, and rail enthusiasts took part in the function here. The total fare for the 403-km distance is ₹940 for Chair Car and ₹1,860 for Executive AC Chair Car.

The Chennai - Mysuru Vande Bharat Train has been running successfully since November 2022. The other Vande Bharat train operated within the State is the service between Coimbatore and Chennai Central.

The timings of the regular service Coimbatore Junction - Bengaluru Cantonment - Coimbatore Junction Vande Bharat Trains, except Thursdays, is as follows: two -minute stoppage at Tiruppur, three-minute stoppages at Erode and Salem junctions, and two-minute stoppages at Dharmapuri and Hosur.

Coimbatore-Bengaluru (Train no.20642): Coimbatore departure - 5 a.m., Tiruppur - 5.36/ 5.38 a.m., Erode Junction - 6.17/ 6.20 a.m., Salem Junction - 7.12/ 7.15 a.m., Dharmapuri - 8.18/ 8.20 a.m., Hosur - 9.48/ 9.50 a.m., and arrival at Bengaluru Cantonment - 11.30 a.m.

Bengaluru-Coimbatore (Train no. 20641): departure from Bengaluru Cantonment - 1.40 p.m., Hosur - 2.38/ 2.40 p.m., Dharmapuri - 4.08/ 4.10 p.m., Salem Junction - 5.27/ 5.30 p.m., Erode Junction - 6.22/ 6.25 p.m., Tiruppur 7.03/ 7.05 p.m., and Coimbatore Junction arrival - 8 p.m.

