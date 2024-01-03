Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train being operated with full occupancy 

January 03, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train was patronised fully on the first three days of its commercial run, during this week.

Notwithstanding the departure at 5 a.m. from Coimbatore Junction, which was considered too early, the occupancy has been full, according to representatives of rail passenger associations.

The train is operated on all days, except Thursdays.

“The train was operated with full occupancy for the last three days,” a senior official said. The seats in the train have been fully booked for the remaining three days of the week as well, it is learnt.

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been no indication so far that the Vande Bharat train has cut into the patronage of the Uday Express that departs from Coimbatore Junction at 5.45 a.m. and proceeds to Bengaluru via Jolarpet.

Since the Vande Bharat train is operated via Hosur, the patronage for this train is bound to be high, according to representatives of trade and commerce.

The operation of the Vande Bharat train is not likely to drastically affect the business of the omni buses bound for Bengaluru, since they depart only during night hours, according to J. Sathish, Director of Kongu Global Forum and former Member, Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee.

In all probability, the extent of passengers travelling between the two cities through car-pooling will come down, it is learnt.

While appreciating the widening ambit of options for passengers to travel by train to Bengaluru, passenger associations have again emphasised that the Railways must come forward to fulfil the long-felt demand for operation of a night train to Bengaluru, considering the imperative need to fulfil the convenience of aged travellers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.