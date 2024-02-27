ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore - Bengaluru Vande Bharat timings revised

February 27, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Train no. 20642 Coimbatore Junction - Bengaluru Cantonment and train no. 20641 Bengaluru Cantonment - Coimbatore Junction Vande Bharat Express train timings have been revised based on passenger feedback. The new timings will be effective from March 11, 2024.

Instead of the present departure time of 5 a.m. at Coimbatore, the train would leave at 7.25 a.m. and reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 1.50 p.m. In the return direction, it would leave Bengaluru Cantonment at 2.20 p.m., instead of the present departure time of 1.40 p.m. ,and would reach Coimbatore Junction at 8.45 p.m. instead of the present arrival time of 8 p.m.

