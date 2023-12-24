Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat service to be launched on December 30: L. Murugan

December 24, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The newly-introduced Vande Bharat express train service from Coimbatore to Bengaluru will be launched on December 30, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan said on Sunday.

The train will pave way for travellers to reach the destination in six hours, the Minister said after flagging off the new Coimbatore-Pollachi unreserved express daily train service.

The BJP Government has accorded utmost importance for Tamil Nadu by sanctioning about ₹6,000 crore for several railway works in the State for this year alone in stark contrast to the allotment of ‘just’ ₹876 crore by the UPA government for the whole of 2009-2014, said Mr. Murugan.

The Coimbatore-Pollachi unreserved express daily train service, in fulfilment of the long-felt need of the travelling public, materialised within one month of the representation made to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, he added.

Welcoming the new daily train service in the sector, Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan urged the Railways to give effect to its assurance to extend the Mangalore Express till Coimbatore, and for operating MEMU services between Pollachi and Mettupalayam.

Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Railway Division Pankaj Kumar Sinha exuded hope that it would pave way for propelling economic prosperity.

On Sunday, the Pollachi-Coimbatore unreserved express special train (no. 06422) departed at 8.55 p.m. and reached Coimbatore Junction at 10.15 p.m. with one-minute stoppages en route at Kinathukadavu (9.18/ 9.19 p.m.) and Podanur Junction (9.44/ 9.45 p.m.).

The Coimbatore Junction - Pollachi Junction (train no. 06422) service will begin on Monday (departure at 5.20 a.m. and reach destination at 6.25 a.m. with the two stoppages en route).

The trains will have 12 sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, and two luggage-cum-brake van (with accommodation for the differently-abled) coaches.

Also, the frequency of existing Coimbatore Junction - Pollachi Junction - Coimbatore Junction unreserved special trains (No. 06419/ 06420) has been increased to run on Sunday as well, from six days a week.

