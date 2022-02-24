Coimbatore-Bengaluru Uday Express to be operated again

The Uday Express between Coimbatore and Bengaluru, which was suspended during the COVID-19 lockdown, is set to be operated from March 31 and the advance reservations began on Thursday, the Southern Railway said.

According to a release, from March 31, Train No. 22666 Coimbatore Junction – KSR Bengaluru Uday Express will leave Coimbatore at 5.45 a.m. and reach Bengaluru at 12.40 p.m. on the same day. In the return direction, Train No. 22665 KSR Bengaluru - Coimbatore Junction Uday Express will leave KSR Bengaluru at 2.15 p.m. and will reach Coimbatore at 9 p.m. on the same day. The train services will be available six days a week and will not be operated on Wednesdays, the release said.

The stoppages for the fully air-conditioned and double decker train services will be at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Kuppam and Krishnarajapuram railway stations. For Train No. 22665 alone, there will be an additional stoppage at Coimbatore North railway station.

The Uday Express train services would have seven air-conditioned double decker coaches, two second class chair cars and one second class cum luggage/brake van. Advance reservations began at 8 a.m. on Thursday from the Southern Railway end, the release added.