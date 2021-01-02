Coimbatore battled COVID-19 pandemic successfully, says Minister

Coimbatore Vizha starts by honouring COVID-19 warriors

The 13th edition of Coimbatore Vizha started on Saturday by honouring healthcare professionals who are engaged in COVID-19 management.

Inaugurating the nine-day-long celebrations at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development S.P. Velumani said that Coimbatore battled the pandemic successfully. Flower petals were showered from a helicopter over the hospital and healthcare professionals as a mark of gratitude.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare C. Vijayabaskar said that inter-departmental co-ordination was key in COVID-19 management works in Coimbatore district that fetched appreciation state-wide. He appreciated organisers of Coimbatore Vizha for starting the celebrations by saluting COVID-19 warriors.

A. Nirmala, Dean of ESI Hospital, the main centre for COVID-19 management in Coimbatore district, said that choosing ESI Hospital for the launch of Coimbatore Vizha boosted the morale of healthcare professionals.

Aishwarya Arjun, former chair of Young Indians (Yi), Coimbatore chapter, said that the 13th edition of Coimbatore Vizha is not merely a celebration of the city but a celebration of COVID-19 warriors. As many as 13 individuals were recognised for their service during the pandemic. The inaugural ceremony also saw the launch Song of Coimbatore, Gratitude Wall, and Wings of Change.

The Vizha team has identified conservancy workers of Coimbatore Corporation who will be taken on the helicopter rides. Some of them were taken on rides on Saturday. Some of the other virtual events of the Vizha, such as Art Street, also took off on Saturday.

Due to restrictions imposed on gatherings due to COVID-19, organisers have made arrangements for virtual experience of events, details of which are available on www.coimbatorevizha.com.

MLAs Amman K. Arjunan, O.K. Chinnaraj, Ettimadai A. Shanmugam and Kasthuri Vasu, District Collector K. Rajamani, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian and District Revenue Officer D. Ramaduraimurugan, Swathi Ananthram, Co-Chair, Coimbatore Vizha 2021, members of Yi and Confederation of Indian Industry were present.