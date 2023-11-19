HamberMenu
Coimbatore-based software engineer duped of ₹5.8 lakh in online fraud

November 19, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime police in Coimbatore city have launched an investigation after a software engineer was duped of₹5.8 lakh in an online fraud.

M. Keerthikumar (35), a resident of Gandhipudur at Uppilipalayam in the city, lodged a complaint with the police.

The police said Keerthikumar had been working as a software engineer in Bengaluru. He joined a Telegram group after he was initially given an online job. Later, he was lured by fraudsters into investing money for which high returns were offered, they said.

The man transferred a total of ₹5.8 lakh in seven instalments to the account numbers shared by the fraudsters, who cut all contacts with him after receiving money.

According to the police, transactions of about ₹2 lakh have been frozen with the help of banks so far. Further investigation is on.

