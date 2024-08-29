ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore-based software developer duped of ₹1.63 crore in online trading scam

Updated - August 29, 2024 06:15 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 06:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A software developer from Coimbatore was cheated out of ₹1.63 crore by fraudsters who promised him high returns from online stock trading.

ADVERTISEMENT

V. Vivek (43), a resident of Lakshmi Nagar on Thondamuthur Road in Coimbatore, lodged a complaint with the city cybercrime police, seeking an investigation into the fraud.

According to the police, Mr. Vivek develops software for IT companies on a contract basis and had an interest in online share trading.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-army man, retired bank official from Coimbatore cheated of ₹ 60 lakh in courier scam

On 24 May, Mr. Vivek received a message on WhatsApp from an unidentified person regarding online share trading, which claimed that he could earn substantial profits from online trading and advised him to invest with an online trading firm.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Trusting the stranger, the complainant transferred a total of ₹1,63,60,000 to various bank accounts provided in multiple transactions between 24 May and 22 July.

Four from Rajasthan arrested for defrauding Coimbatore man of ₹ 9.28 lakh

A mobile app from the firm indicated that Mr. Vivek had earned ₹15.36 crore in profits. However, he was unable to transfer the purported profits to his bank account. It was only later that he realised the mobile app displayed a false balance, and he had been duped out of ₹1.63 crore.

The Coimbatore city cybercrime police registered a case against unidentified persons for offences under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act on Wednesday, based on his complaint. An investigation has been launched.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US