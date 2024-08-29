A software developer from Coimbatore was cheated out of ₹1.63 crore by fraudsters who promised him high returns from online stock trading.

V. Vivek (43), a resident of Lakshmi Nagar on Thondamuthur Road in Coimbatore, lodged a complaint with the city cybercrime police, seeking an investigation into the fraud.

According to the police, Mr. Vivek develops software for IT companies on a contract basis and had an interest in online share trading.

On 24 May, Mr. Vivek received a message on WhatsApp from an unidentified person regarding online share trading, which claimed that he could earn substantial profits from online trading and advised him to invest with an online trading firm.

Trusting the stranger, the complainant transferred a total of ₹1,63,60,000 to various bank accounts provided in multiple transactions between 24 May and 22 July.

A mobile app from the firm indicated that Mr. Vivek had earned ₹15.36 crore in profits. However, he was unable to transfer the purported profits to his bank account. It was only later that he realised the mobile app displayed a false balance, and he had been duped out of ₹1.63 crore.

The Coimbatore city cybercrime police registered a case against unidentified persons for offences under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act on Wednesday, based on his complaint. An investigation has been launched.

