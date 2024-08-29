GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore-based software developer duped of ₹1.63 crore in online trading scam

Updated - August 29, 2024 06:15 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 06:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A software developer from Coimbatore was cheated out of ₹1.63 crore by fraudsters who promised him high returns from online stock trading.

V. Vivek (43), a resident of Lakshmi Nagar on Thondamuthur Road in Coimbatore, lodged a complaint with the city cybercrime police, seeking an investigation into the fraud.

According to the police, Mr. Vivek develops software for IT companies on a contract basis and had an interest in online share trading.

Ex-army man, retired bank official from Coimbatore cheated of ₹ 60 lakh in courier scam

On 24 May, Mr. Vivek received a message on WhatsApp from an unidentified person regarding online share trading, which claimed that he could earn substantial profits from online trading and advised him to invest with an online trading firm.

Trusting the stranger, the complainant transferred a total of ₹1,63,60,000 to various bank accounts provided in multiple transactions between 24 May and 22 July.

Four from Rajasthan arrested for defrauding Coimbatore man of ₹ 9.28 lakh

A mobile app from the firm indicated that Mr. Vivek had earned ₹15.36 crore in profits. However, he was unable to transfer the purported profits to his bank account. It was only later that he realised the mobile app displayed a false balance, and he had been duped out of ₹1.63 crore.

The Coimbatore city cybercrime police registered a case against unidentified persons for offences under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act on Wednesday, based on his complaint. An investigation has been launched.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / cyber crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.