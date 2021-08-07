Coimbatore-based SaaS company looks at revenue growth

Kovai.co, a bootstrapped SaaS company that is based out of Coimbatore and London, is looking at $ 30 million revenue in another two to three years.

The company, which was founded in 2011 and registered $ 10 million revenue in 2020, aims to become a SaaS unicorn by 2030, said Saravana Kumar, founder and CEO of Kovai.co

“We are a multi-product company and all the products are scalable,” he told The Hindu. “We may add a couple of more products in the coming years. The new economy is take a simple problem and find an extremely good solution,” he added.

Kovai.co, which has 250 employees, plans to add another 100 people next year. With about 1500 customers in 60 countries, the company invested ₹10 crore to have a new facility here. There are no plans for further investments in the next 12 to 18 months. “We will continue to be bootstrapped as much as possible. If we see an opportunity for scaling up faster, we will look at external funding. We acquired a Jaipur-based company last year and we are looking at acquisitions for complementary products,” he said.

The company has developed an in-house training programme where new recruits from colleges are trained for six months.

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on growing the product portfolio, build and nurture local talent, have lateral hires who will help us grow further, and turn Coimbatore into the next big SaaS hub in the country,” Mr. Saravanan Kumar said in a press release.