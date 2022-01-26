Coimbatore-based SaaS company Kovai.co wins award

Coimbatore

26 January 2022 19:45 IST

Kovai.co, a SaaS company based out of Coimbatore, has won a NASSCOM award. It has won in the “SaaS Award Category” in the NASSCOM Emerge 50 Awards 2021.

A press release from Kovai.co said that while the Indian SaaS eco system remains robust with a strong base of start-ups and unicorns, NASSCOM has identified the top five business models that are emerging within the SaaS landscape leading to the evolution of the market. This category includes companies that offer vertical and horizontal solutions ranging from Mobile SaaS to BI and analytics.

Saravana Kumar, Founder and CEO of Kovai.co, said in a press release that given that the company is based out of a tier-two city with a team of about 250 people, the award is a testament to its tagline “TogetherWeGrow”.