The City Crime Branch (CCB) of the Coimbatore City Police are on the lookout for three men, who allegedly cheated a realtor of ₹14 crore on the pretext of helping him buy 140 acres.

The police said that Muniappan of Kanuvai, his friend R. Devadas and A. Das of Krishnagiri were booked based on a complaint lodged by Subramani, a realtor from Coimbatore.

According to the police, the accused told the complainant that Das owned 140 acres at Irumborai in Annur taluk in Coimbatore district. The accused allegedly convinced the complainant that he could make profit by buying the land and selling it later.

The complainant and his two friends handed over ₹12 core to Devadas and Muniappan in multiple transactions as advance payment for the land deal. Muniappan and his friend Kanagaraj showed a plot of land as the one belonging to Das before the final transaction.

When the complainant cited the delay in registering the land to his name, Das gave various excuses. The complainant was also given a written surety by the accused on the land deal.

The complainant approached the CCB after the accused failed to refund the money or complete the registration process of the promised land. Further investigation is on. The complainant also alleged that he was intimidated by the accused.

