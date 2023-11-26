ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore-based paediatrician elected IAP State Chapter president

November 26, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore-based paediatrician K. Rajendran has been elected president of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Andaman and Nicobar for the year 2024. He has also been elected as the vice-chairperson of IAP - Paediatric Intensive Care Chapter of India, 2024. Dr. Rajendran is currently Professor and Head of the Department of Paediatrics and Neonatology and programme director of Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at the KMCH Institute of Health Sciences and Research, Coimbatore. An accredited teacher of IAP Intensive Care Chapter, he has served as IAP Tamil Nadu State Chapter honorary secretary in 2021–22, IAP TNSC treasurer in 2019–20 and IAP TNSC executive board member in 2017 -18 among others.

