Coimbatore-based paediatrician elected IAP State Chapter president

November 26, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore-based paediatrician K. Rajendran has been elected president of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Andaman and Nicobar for the year 2024. He has also been elected as the vice-chairperson of IAP - Paediatric Intensive Care Chapter of India, 2024. Dr. Rajendran is currently Professor and Head of the Department of Paediatrics and Neonatology and programme director of Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at the KMCH Institute of Health Sciences and Research, Coimbatore. An accredited teacher of IAP Intensive Care Chapter, he has served as IAP Tamil Nadu State Chapter honorary secretary in 2021–22, IAP TNSC treasurer in 2019–20 and IAP TNSC executive board member in 2017 -18 among others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT