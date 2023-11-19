HamberMenu
Coimbatore-based motorcycle vlogger booked for posting videos of unsafe riding

November 19, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered a case against a motorcycle vlogger for posting videos of unsafe riding on public roads through his social media account. M. Muralikrishnan (27), a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar near Ammankulam in Coimbatore, was booked for the offence.

Following a request from the police, the Transport Department on Friday suspended his driving licence.

According to the police, Muralikrishnan has been working in a two-wheeler showroom in Coimbatore. They said he had been posting bike stunt videos through his YouTube and Instagram accounts going by the name ’TN37 Biker kichaa’.

Many videos of negligent riding and bike stunts were performed on public roads, endangering the lives of others. The videos also promoted unsafe riding on public roads, said the police.

The police said Muralikrishnan suffered multiple fractures in an accident while performing a wheelie on the Salem – Kochi Highway recently. He also posted videos of his injuries and getting treatment in a private hospital in the city.

Following the arrest and suspension of the licence of vlogger and motorbike racer T.T.F. Vasan alias Vaikunthavasan, 23, the police have come out with a list of 92 such bikers across the State, who promote unsafe riding on public roads.

