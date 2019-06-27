Where keerai is king

Green dosa is a conversation starter. G. Sriram Prasad, the founder and CEO of keeraikadai.com is talking about vallarai or brahmi leaves. “Have you seen the country vallarai leaves? It is much bigger in size and resemble lotus leaves, unlike the hybrid varieties you get in the market. To make the green dosa, make a fine paste of the leaves and mix it with dosa batter and you have a dosa that is packed with nutrients and will improve your memory. It is not just tasty, it is especially good for the kids,”he recommends. The Coimbatore-based e-commere company now sells 110 native varieties of keerai in Tamil Nadu, procured directly from farmers across Coimbatore, Pollachi, Madurai, Bengaluru and Chennai.

He says keeraikadai.com was started to empower farmers to market their produce better and bridge the gap between farming and technology. This also meant spreading awareness of ‘food as medicine’.

The keeraikadai.com team ( from left) Sriram Prasad. G, N.G. Mani Raj and G. Sriram Subramanian | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sriram can’t stop talking about the greens he deals with every day. “Naatu malli is aromatic and has small leaves. In ponnanganni keerai, there are four varieties that come in red and green colours. There is Mudakkathaan that gives relief from joint pains, and there are also medicinal greens like Thoothuvalai. We also have exotic varieties of lettuce like the ice berg.”

After nearly two years in Coimbatore there is excitement as Sriram talks about branching out to Chennai and Bengaluru in July. “We have started growing micro greens in hydroponic farms. These are very useful, especially in the big metros, where there is water scarcity.” Explaining this further, Sriram says how hydroponic farming saves water by 80 per cent. “For example, to grow 500 bunches of greens using soil, you require a minimum of 100 litres of water. But in hydroponics, it can be achieved with 20 litres. And, that water is recycled too.”

Micro greens | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This plan will also unfold with the local farmers in those cities. Sriram insists that any development at keeraikadai.com is incomplete without farmers. “We want to encourage them to try this farming technique too. We want to grow with the farmers. Recently, I posted an advertisement on the social media saying ‘Wanted Farmers’ and it went viral. Even now I get phone calls from farmers across India wanting to know more. We invite them, provide accommodation, food and train them in hydroponics. Later, we rope them in as a part of the team.”

Why hydroponics? The greens are grown from original extracts of seeds in a controlled environment like a greenhouse

There is no soil. The plants are nourished instead with mineral nutrient solutions.

They are grown at a controlled temperature which lends itself to uniform growth

The nutritional value of leaves is almost 100 per cent. In the traditional method, the ph and nutrient values of the soil determines the quality of greens and one has to worry about insect menace and weeds.

The keeraikadai team has cultivated mustard leaves, methi, palak, and vallarai using hydroponics. They also tried mayil keerai or chakravarthi keerai that comes in a mix of purple and green. The harvest was ready in a week and the quality they found was very good.

The team now includes N.G. Mani Raj who is the chief statistical officer and Sriram’s brother, G. Sriram Subramaniam, who heads the operations. The brothers, who come from a farming background in Madurai, are trained as organic agriculturists at TNAU. They are also inspired by Nammalvar’s natural farming methods.

The keeraikadai app is available on Android and iphone, to order the greens. This will soon be extended to the metros. Their website www.keeraikadai.com, provides information on the nutritional and health benefits of the greens and gives easy-to-make recipes. Sriram is happy to share a green smoothie recipe that is cooling, nutritious and a perfect mid-morning snack. “Blend baby palak leaves with a fruit of your choice (papaya, orange, banana or apple), throw in some dry fruits and your health drink is ready.”