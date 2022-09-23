Coimbatore-based Leap Green Energy Private Limited received the 'Best Renewable Power Generation (Solar, Wind, Hydro)' at FICCI's Tanenergy Summit & Awards 2022 recently for outstanding contribution to the energy sector, said Managing Director Rajeev Karthikeyan. He added that the firm also bagged the 'Best Performing Wind Farm 2021-22' under Zone 1 (Tamil Nadu) and Zone IV (Rajasthan) from Indian Wind Power Association. Dev Anand, CEO, said renewable energy projects like green hydrogen, and pumped storage will soon be rolled out.
Coimbatore-based firm bags FICCI award
