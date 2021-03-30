Coimbatore-based bus conductor finds place in PM’s radio address

Coimbatore-based bus conductor M. Yoganathan, known for his efforts in tree plantation and distribution of free saplings to passengers, added another feather to his cap as Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his efforts in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ monthly radio address on Sunday.

In his address, the Prime Minister said that by distributing saplings free of cost to the passengers along with tickets, Mr. Yoganathan has “helped plant so many trees”. The conductor “has been spending a significant portion of his salary on this work.” “I heartily congratulate him for his efforts and his inspirational work,” Mr. Modi said.

He is posted as the conductor in Route No. 70 bus operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation between Gandhipuram and Marudhamalai. “I must have received at least 1,000 calls [since Sunday],” he said on Monday. Having planted around 3 lakh saplings in the past three decades and distributed around 1 lakh saplings free of cost, the 50-year-old Yoganathan has received awards from the Central and State governments and from various organisations for his efforts.

He said that many of his regular passengers specify the saplings they want in advance.

“These days, I usually bring around 10 saplings with me to work,” he said. At present he has around 10,000 saplings in his nursery at Alandurai. He recalled how he obtained special permission from the Coimbatore District Administration to visit his nursery during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. Anyone can visit his nursery and take home the saplings of their choice free of cost.