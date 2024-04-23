GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore-based 5K Car Care recruits 31 hearing-impaired students of Presidency College, Chennai

About 13 boys and 18 girls studying in B.Com and BCA programmes were recruited by the company in a campus placement drive, with a pay package of ₹ 20,000 a month

April 23, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore-based 5K Car Care has added manpower with 31 hearing-impaired graduates of Presidency College, Chennai, through a recent recruitment drive.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

Coimbatore-based 5k Car Care has, for the first time, carried out bulk recruitment of 31 candidates passing out of special programmes for the hearing impaired offered by the Presidency College, Chennai.

Earlier this month, 13 boys and 18 girls studying in B.Com and BCA programmes were recruited by the company in a campus placement drive, with a pay package of ₹ 20,000 a month.

For the college as well, this is the first time many hearing-impaired students have been recruited at one go, Principal R. Raman said.

The college offers M.Com programme as well for hearing-impaired students. About 30 students who are completing B.Com will be pursuing the post-graduation, Prof. Raman said.

The encouraging outcome of a previous recruitment of six youths, coordinated by a Madurai-based NGO six months ago, had prompted the company to scale up its manpower with hearing-impaired candidates.

“We found that the hearing-impaired candidates had a high level of dedication and were quite focussed in executing their tasks as Technical Engineers and Service Advisors,” the Vice-President (HR) of 5K Car Care, Ranjith, said.

The Chief Executive Officer of 5K Car Care, Karthik Kumar Chinnaraj, has evinced interest in taking this initiative forward in order to recruit at least two hearing-impaired candidates in each of the 186 branches of the company across the State, including 28 in Coimbatore district, Mr. Ranjith said.

