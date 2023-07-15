ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Bar Association can help juniors, advocates connect better: SC judge

July 15, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Supreme Court judge Justice K.V Viswanathan (seventh right) being felicitated by the Coimbatore Bar Association on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Coimbatore Bar Association can act as a bridge between graduates, juniors, and advocates to associate with each other efficiently, said Supreme Court judge Justice K.V. Viswanathan said here on Saturday at a felicitation function organised by the association for Mr. Viswanathan.

Association president K.M Dhandapani, secretary K. Thirunavukkarasum, treasurer K.S. Muthu Krishnaan, vice-president C. Jograj and joint secretary R. Lalitha felicitated Justice. Viswanathan.

He made several suggestions to the association, including formulating a system to improve the inter-link between juniors and leading advocates through the guild.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US