Coimbatore Bar Association can help juniors, advocates connect better: SC judge

July 15, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court judge Justice K.V Viswanathan (seventh right) being felicitated by the Coimbatore Bar Association on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Coimbatore Bar Association can act as a bridge between graduates, juniors, and advocates to associate with each other efficiently, said Supreme Court judge Justice K.V. Viswanathan said here on Saturday at a felicitation function organised by the association for Mr. Viswanathan.

Association president K.M Dhandapani, secretary K. Thirunavukkarasum, treasurer K.S. Muthu Krishnaan, vice-president C. Jograj and joint secretary R. Lalitha felicitated Justice. Viswanathan.

He made several suggestions to the association, including formulating a system to improve the inter-link between juniors and leading advocates through the guild.

