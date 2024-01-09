Coimbatore attracts about ₹ 2,500 crores non-MSME investments at GIM 2024

January 09, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2024, which concluded on January 8, 2024 in Chennai, will bring Coimbatore a handful of major investments — ₹ 750 crores by ZF Group in renewable energy sector, ₹ 1,000 crores by KGiSL Infrastructures in the Information Technology space, and ₹ 275 crores by Kumaraguru Institutions for a technology park.

The non-MSME sector in Coimbatore district will see approximately ₹ 2,500 crores investment through the GIM, said an official source.

Ashok Bhakthavatsalam, Managing Director of KGiSL Infrastructures, told The Hindu the company will develop Wynfra Cyber City LLp on nine acres jointly with PNR Estates. The ₹ 1,000 crore Information Technology Special Economic Zone will be completed in three phases and the first phase will be ready for occupancy by December next year.

Many IT companies want to expand in Coimbatore and so there is a demand for IT space, he said. The KGiSL Group developed an IT SEZ more than 10 years ago and since 2009, the zone saw exports worth ₹ 35,000 crores. With the new SEZ, the exports will grow 25 %, he said.

According to a statement from Kumaraguru Institutions, it established an IT facility in 2004 in partnership with Software Technology Park of India (STPI). After 15 years, Kumaraguru has launched the second phase of the tech park at the GIM 2024. It will develop a knowledge centre at ₹ 275 crores in three years, providing space for global players to set up workspaces and research and development centres. This will generate direct employment for 6,000 people.

Industrial sources said Coimbatore district has seen a few major investments in the last one year and has been receiving enquiries for development in the defence sector. It is also growing rapidly in the IT sector. However, for development of the manufacturing sector, availability of land and air connectivity remain major challenges.

Land cost is exorbitant in Coimbatore and rentals in some locations are higher than Whitefield in Bengaluru, the sources pointed out. The industry associations are working with the government, trying to sort out the issue.