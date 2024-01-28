Coimbatore ATS expected to become full-fledged unit soon

January 28, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Coimbatore, is expected to become fully operational soon, according to officials with the Police Department.

The ATS unit will have 90 personnel headed by Superintendent of Police V. Sasi Mohan, who assumed office recently.

Officials said the unit would start operations with about 40 personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police and three Inspectors. It was expected to take at least three months for the unit to become fully operational with its total manpower.

Coimbatore ATS would be in-charge of covering eight districts in western Tamil Nadu, namely Coimbatore, Tiruppur, the Nilgiris, Salem, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Namakkal.

The unit would have a team to gather intelligence on terrorism related activities, besides an attack team and investigation wing. It would make a database of terror organisations, persons involved in terrorism related activities from the region and sympathisers of banned outfits. The unit would primarily deal with cases falling under the ambit of The Unlawful Activities (prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act and the Arms Act, said officials.

They added that the hunt for land to construct a new building for the ATS was also under way. The Revenue Department would identify a suitable land for the office, in consultation with the ATS.

