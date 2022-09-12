Coimbatore: Anna cycle race for school students on September 15

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 12, 2022 17:49 IST

District Collector G.S. Sameeran announced that the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority, Coimbatore District Division, will conduct Anna Cycle Race at 9 a.m. on September 15 for school students on CBM College Road at Kovaipudur in the city, to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai.

The competitions will be conducted separately for male and female students, and under different age categories — for children aged under 13 ( boys – 15 km and girls — 10km), below 15 years (boys— 20km and girls— 15km) and below 17 years (boys - 20 km and girls – 15 km), the Collector said in a statement.

Those interested should submit their age certificates to the District Sports Officer by September 13 at 5 p.m. and register their names. Only non-geared Indian bicycles can be used in the competitions, as per the statement.

The winner will get a cash prize of ₹5,000, followed by ₹3,000 for the second place, ₹2,000 for the third, and ₹250 for those between fourth to tenth places.

