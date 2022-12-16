Coimbatore among frontrunners in transport industry in T.N., says Minister

December 16, 2022 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar (second right) inaugurated a three-day Truck Trailer and Tyre Expo at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore on Friday. AIMTC Chairperson G.R. Shanmugappa (right) is in the picture. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Coimbatore is among the frontrunners in the transport industry in the State, said Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar here on Friday. He inaugurated a three-day Truck Trailer and Tyre Expo 2022 at Codissia Trade Fair Complex here.

“Industrialists in Tamil Nadu are the most enterprising, especially those in Namakkal, Tiruchengode and Coimbatore are the frontrunners in the transport industry,” he said at the event.

All India Motor Transport Congress Chairperson (AIMTC) G.R. Shanmugappa said a national-level ‘Auto Expo’, similar to the one held in New Delhi, must be held in South India.

AIMTC Finance Committee Chairman Subham Sundar Rajan said, for any nation to grow, it must be updated with the latest technology.

“The Truck Trailer and Tyre Expo is Asia’s only event dedicated to the trucks, trailers, tippers, tankers, containers, reefers, tyres, OEMs and allied industry,” a press release said.

The expo displayed the works of various manufacturers, tankers, tippers and tyre makes such as Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, ISUZU Motors, Bharat Benz, Mahindra & Mahindra, Apollo and Elgi Rubber along with many international companies.

Tamil Nadu State Lorry Owners Federation president Dhanaraj Chellappan, SIMTA treasurer N.P Velu, Coimbatore Lorry Owners Association president Murugesan and many other representatives took part in the event.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from December 16 to 18 and the entry is free, according to the release.

