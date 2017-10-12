Coimbatore airport to sport a new look

The construction of a canopy, under way at Coimbatore International Airport, is expected to be completed in three months. The new facility will create additional space for passengers and visitors outside the terminal building.

Airport Director R. Mahalingam told The Hindu on Tuesday that the canopy was coming up on an area spanning 4,000 square metre. “It will benefit people who come to receive passengers as we do not have adequate waiting area for them. We also have plans to introduce eateries in the area,” he said.

The frontage of old terminal building is currently being renovated with glass panes.

The restaurant on the first floor inside the terminal would also be revived.

Mr. Mahalingam said that creating more parking space for four-wheelers was the next priority, as passenger movement has grown by 20 % in the last fiscal ended in March.

“For pick up, we are setting up a special bay close to the airport road.

The bay will be connected with a roofed walkway from the terminal for the convenience of passengers. Once the pick up bay becomes functional, the first lane close to terminal will be fully free and would be used for dropping passengers,” he said.

The airport would soon get two more aerobridges in addition to the existing two.

Two more bays to park aircraft are coming up, construction work of which are expected to be completed in one month.

The two new bays are in addition to nine existing bays. More number of bays will help operators to start late night and early morning services to domestic airports.

According to Mr. Mahalingam, budget allocation of ₹1,000 crore for expansion of terminal building and ₹500 crore for works in operation area like extension runway and parking space would be implemented once the land acquisition works gets completed.