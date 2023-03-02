Coimbatore Airport to resume operations at night from March 27

March 02, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore International Airport is all set to resume operations at night from March 27 on completion of runway renovation works.

Airport Director S. Senthilvazhavan told The Hindu that since June 2022, flight operations remained suspended from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. at the airport owing to the runway renovation works. With the works nearing completion, the airport would function 24 hours.

On March 27, the flight to Sharjah will land at 4.30 a.m. and take off at 5.10 a.m. Similarly, the flight to Singapore will land at 9.30 p.m. and take off at 11 p.m. With this, the international connectivity from Coimbatore to Sharjah will be five days a week and to Singapore, it will be on all days of the week.