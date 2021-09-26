Coimbatore airport to get new communication devices

Coimbatore International Airport will soon have a set of new communication devices which will improve the reliability of communication between the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and pilots.

Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan said that the communication devices manufactured by Jotron based in Norway and SITTI based in Italy would be installed at the airport.

A safety assessment study was carried out as per the requirements of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for the concept, design, and implementation of the advanced communication system on Friday.

The system operates based on internet protocol and has excellent radio frequency performance in congested areas which means that we can have more frequencies operating in close spaces with considerable reduction in radio interferences, said the airport director.

This improves the reliability of communication with ATC and pilots, hence increases the air safety, he said.

The system is smaller in size, light weight and consumes less power. According to him, Jotron system is superior in efficiency when compared with the existing systems.

After integrating with voice controlled communication system from SITTI, Coimbatore airport will have state of art communication system for safe and effective ATC, said Mr. Senthil Valavan.

The installation of the system is being carried out by the officials from the communication and navigation systems wing of the Airport Authority of India in coordination with the technicians from Jotron.