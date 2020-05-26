Coimbatore airport sees three inbound, outbound flights on Day 2

COIMBATORE

26 May 2020 22:45 IST

The Coimbatore International Airport had three inbound and outbound flights on the second day of resumption of domestic services on Tuesday. It had four inbound and outbound services on Monday.

Sources said that IndiGo operated services on Delhi – Coimbatore – Delhi and Chennai - Coimbatore – Chennai sectors. SpiceJet had a single service on Chennai - Coimbatore – Chennai sector.

A service that IndiGo operated on Bengaluru – Coimbatore – Bengaluru sector on Monday stood cancelled on Tuesday. Similarly, IndiGo’s services on two more sectors that were announced earlier, connecting Mumbai and Hyderabad, also did not operate on Tuesday. Sources at the airport said that 62 passengers from Delhi and 241 passengers from Chennai landed at the airport on Tuesday.

Health Department staff took swab samples from these passengers and sent them to government arranged institutional quarantine or paid quarantine in select hotels where they were to stay till the test results return. Outbound passengers included 123 to Delhi and 101 to Chennai.

Sources with the airlines said that arrangements including credit shell and rescheduling of journey were followed for cancelled flights.