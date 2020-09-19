Coimbatore airport sees increase in domestic passenger movement

COIMBATORE

19 September 2020 22:15 IST

Coimbatore International Airport saw an increase in domestic air traffic movement from June to August after the relaxation of restrictions imposed to control the spread of COVID-19.

While 328 flights operated from the airport in June, the number of flights increased to 552 in August.

The number of domestic air passengers from the airport increased from 27,117 in June to 43,071 in August.

The airport had 16 international flight movements in June. Though the number of international flights increased to 29 in July, the airport saw a decline in international services in August.

The number of international passengers also reduced from 2,943 in July to 1,715 in August.

Sources with the Airports Authority of India said the number of international flights operated under Vande Bharat Mission and chartered services came down after July.

According to Airport Director R. Mahalingam, Coimbatore currently sees 30 % passenger traffic while the Government had allowed for passenger traffic up to 60 %.

“We expect an increase in the air traffic movement soon. Some operators have made changes in schedules to fit the current need,” he said.

SpiceJet has released schedules of flights operating through Coimbatore from September 18 to October 24.

The daily flight from Chennai arrives Coimbatore at 10.20 hours. The flight to Chennai departs Coimbatore at 18.40 hours.

The flight from Bengaluru on six days, except Tuesday, reaches Coimbatore at 10.30 hours. The flight to Bengaluru leaves the airport at 10.55 hours.

The flight to Delhi operated on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday leaves the airport at 11.00 hours. The flight from Delhi reaches Coimbatore at 18.00 hours.

The flight to Mumbai operated on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday leaves Coimbatore at 11.00 hours. The flight from Mumbai reaches Coimbatore at 18.00 hours as per the schedule shared from the airport.