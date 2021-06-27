Coimbatore Airport medical team felicitated for saving elderly passenger

The medical team at the Coimbatore International Airport recently resuscitated a 72-year-old woman passenger whose blood sugar level plunged drastically (hypoglycaemia).

A release issued by the office of the Airport Director said the passenger, who travelled with her family by an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad on June 18, felt drowsy as the aircraft was nearing Coimbatore. Suspecting hypoglycaemia as she was diabetic, the airline staff gave her sugar. But, that did not help stabilise her.

As the flight landed at the airport, she became unconscious and unresponsive. The airline staff immediately declared a medical emergency and the three-member medical team at the airport rushed to the aircraft.

They did a quick examination and found that the blood sugar level was only 27 mg, which was dangerously low. They provided fluids and dextrose intravenously, as she was unconscious.

She was shifted from the aircraft to an ambulance on the periphery of the parking bay. The team continued with resuscitation, after which she regained her consciousness and was stabilised. She went home later, the release said.

Airport director R. Mahalingam and S. Raja Sabapathy, Chairman, Department of Plastic, Hand and Reconstructive Microsurgery and Burns at Ganga Hospital felicitated the team on Friday.

Mr. Mahalingam thanked Ganga Hospital for providing the service of the paramedics at the airport round-the-clock, with an ambulance, for the past three years.