Coimbatore Airport expansion: Uppilipalayam village landowners petition Collector

Landowners from Uppilipalayam village here petitioned with District Collector G.S Sameeran over the land acquisition for airport expansion, claiming that they were assured plots along with monetary compensation by the district administration in 2018.

They also requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to intervene in this issue immediately.

D. Govindaraj (66), one of the landowners, alleged in 2010, 625 acre was identified by the government to expand the Coimbatore airport.

"The district administration marked blocks across the patta land between 2011-2015 and obtained no-objection certificates (NOCs) under the Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purposes Act from the owners during the same period," he claimed.

In 2018, then Coimbatore Collector T.N. Hariharan along with revenue officials held talks with the owners and fixed ₹1,500 per sq feet for housing land and ₹900/sq.ft for agricultural land as compensation.

On Tuesday, around 25 people, representing over 100 families from whom the land was acquired, claimed that between 2017-2018, the then Collector assured housing plots in Arasur village along with the ₹1,500/sq.ft compensation, but now the current administration is denying the land allotment.

They alleged that they had filed a petition with District Revenue Officer (Land Acquisition) A.V. Kalpana, asking if the request for additional land request made during talks held on March 27, 2018, was accepted. The official had replied affirming the demand.

N Karthikeyan (37), another landowner, said, “Our petitions to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell are being forwarded back to the district administration. Instead, we request the CM to intervene directly.”

Collector G.S Samerran said there is no present Government Order stating revision or addition in the initial compensation agreed upon by residents.

"The feasibility of their grievance will be addressed appropriately," he told The Hindu.

The landowners claimed the monetary compensation was given only last month. So, an interest amount aligning with the current land value must be paid by the administration.