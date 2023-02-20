ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore airport expansion: residents seek extension of deadline to vacate houses

February 20, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Arul Murugan Nagar and Gandhinagar in Coimbatore staging a protest in front of the Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Seeking to extend the deadline by three months to vacate their houses, landowners of Arul Murugan Nagar and Gandhinagar in the city, one of the areas marked for Coimbatore airport expansion work, staged a demonstration by kneeling in front of the Collectorate here on Monday.

One of the protesters said they had handed over the land to authorities for airport expansion in September 2022, and were told to vacate the houses within a month.

In 2010, 625 acres were identified by the State for the project, of which 600 acres had been acquired. In 2018, the then Coimbatore Collector T.N. Hariharan fixed ₹1,500 per sq feet for housing land and ₹900/sq.ft for agricultural land as compensation.

“The compensation is insufficient now. We are unable to find housing even in rural areas. Power supply has been disconnected by the administration, and we received information from officials that power supply will be disconnected for more houses from February 22 if we do not relocate,” the landowner claimed.

“Many children are preparing for Class X and XII board exams. Power shutdowns and relocation will affect their preparations. So, we request the Collector to defer the eviction date by three months,” he added.

Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said the petition would be considered after confirming the authenticity and feasibility of the request.

The Collector, at the weekly grievances redress meeting at the Collectorate, received 331 petitions from the public - 44 for free housing, petitions for patta, 11 for employment, and 163 other petitions for pension and ration cards among others.

