Coimbatore airport expansion: pending land to be acquired through court under Section 7 (3) of Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purpose Act

With the acquisition of land for the expansion of the runway of the Coimbatore International Airport getting prolonged, the Revenue Department has decided to acquire the remaining parcel of land through the court.

Official sources in the know of the development said that only four acres of land was pending to be acquired. With the acquisition of the remaining portion of land getting delayed due to various reasons, the Revenue Department has decided to acquire the same under Section 7 (3) of the Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purpose Act.

They said that the department will soon pay the compensation for the four acres before the respective court under Section 7 (3) and the procedure was expected to be completed by August-end.

The 635.33 acres, for which the State government accorded administrative sanction for acquisition, include 468.83 acres of patta lands, 28.37 acres of poramboke lands, 134.32 acres of Defence lands, and 3.30 acres of other government department lands falling under Singanallur, Uppilipalayam, Kalapatti, Neelambur and Irugur villages.

According to officials, out of the 468.83 acres of patta lands, four acres of private land and around 10 acres of ‘no cost lands’ in the form of roads are pending to be acquired. Since the government need not pay compensation for the ‘no cost land’, payment under Section 7 (3) has to be made before court for only four acres, they said.

The remaining patta lands were acquired under section 7(2) of the Act, by paying the fixed compensation of ₹1,500 per sq.ft for residential areas and ₹900 per sq.ft for agricultural plots.